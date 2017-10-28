Suitcase Fusion vs FontExplorer X
3 hours ago from Chris Aalid, Designer
So with CC 2018 here, Suitcase Fusion needs an update for font auto-activation in CC 2018 applications (a must-have for me).
Before I go ahead and do that, I was wondering is anyone else had experiences to share with either application for font management. Thanks folks!
