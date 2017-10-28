Suitcase Fusion vs FontExplorer X

3 hours ago from , Designer

So with CC 2018 here, Suitcase Fusion needs an update for font auto-activation in CC 2018 applications (a must-have for me).

Before I go ahead and do that, I was wondering is anyone else had experiences to share with either application for font management. Thanks folks!

3 comments

  • Twelve Royal, a minute ago

    I have owned Suitcase for just under ten months, single man shop, and they are pushing me in to a paid update. I do not have any issue with a developer getting paid but this is silly. Their corporate line is that Suitcase 7 has been out for 17 months. My response is again I have owned it for ten months, in the same calendar year. I am looking for any option but Extensis.

    0 points
  • Eric Weir, 7 minutes ago

    Same boat here. Kinda' sick of Suitcase and their constant full paid upgrades. I just did that to get to 7, and now again to 8. And upgrade for what continued auto-activation? I'm all for paid software, but I think they're just resting on their laurels now. The app is bloated and feels dated. I've checked out some of the newer font mangers but nothing seems right.

    Are we just stuck or are there some better alternatives I'm not finding?

    0 points
    • Chris Aalid, a minute ago

      It's starting to feel like a yearly $50-ish dollar upgrade. If it was subscription software that's one thing, but it's got a $120 price tag for the initial purchase.

      It does look like they've added some new stuff, and a nicer font preview option in this new release, though. I guess I've always been curious if FontExplorer X is any better? I have some performance issues with Suitcase Fusion 8 from time to time.

      0 points