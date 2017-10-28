Pixelmator New icon (pixelmator.com)
I posted the history of the icon a month ago in response to this.
Less classic, more artsy, i like it.
I really like it, though I think it's a tad too dark
Looks great. Was worried that they would get sucked into the 'flat minimal' icon style as well. Glad they kept their personality.
As a user, I like Pixelmator and use it.
As a designer, I think the overall Apple-ish look of everything is lame. Previous icon was just of-course-its-like-photos type. There's so much potential for a custom, bold style eg. Dropbox. This new icon seems like a good step.
