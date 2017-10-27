Looking for logo feedback

1 hour ago from , Brand Design Manager at TINT

I'm looking for feedback on a logo I designed for a company that allows you to donate your anonymous shopping history to a nonprofit of your choice.

Here is a link to the logo: https://ibb.co/fCSA36

Thank you!

3 comments

  • Josh DunstervilleJosh Dunsterville, 15 minutes ago

    What kind of feedback are you looking for?

    • Daniel Baldwin, 10 minutes ago

      Initial reaction: "did you think of this?", "like this because", "dislike this because", etc. :)

      • Josh DunstervilleJosh Dunsterville, 4 minutes ago

        Cool. Yeah first reaction was that I quite liked it. Especially the color. The muted red works great with what you're trying to portray. To me the heart mark doesn't quite say anything about data. Maybe if you broke it up into multiple pieces it would work a little better. Overall though I really like it!

