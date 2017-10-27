Looking for logo feedback
1 hour ago from Daniel Baldwin, Brand Design Manager at TINT
I'm looking for feedback on a logo I designed for a company that allows you to donate your anonymous shopping history to a nonprofit of your choice.
Here is a link to the logo: https://ibb.co/fCSA36
Thank you!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now