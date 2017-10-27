45 How Gestalt theory appears in UX design? UX & Cognitive Psychology - CUXD publication (cognitiveuxd.com)2 hours ago from Bernadett Horák, UX researcher Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now