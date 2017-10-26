Any other designers dazed and confused with the blockstack? (hackernoon.com)
1 day ago from Jesse Korzan, Senior Product Designer
1 day ago from Jesse Korzan, Senior Product Designer
The title links to the article... https://hackernoon.com/blockchain-is-like-my-first-time-with-weed-c13c41982578
Right. Your referring to blockstacks protocol? That article said basically nothing.
In what way?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now