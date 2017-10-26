What invoicing billing tools do you recommend for freelancing?
1 hour ago from Bugsy Sailor, Doer of things
I'm trying to make a difficult decision between invoicing and project management tools as I begin my freelance/consulting career.
And Co and Harvest are really intriguing to me, though they each offer a couple different features. I'm having a difficult time choosing between the two.
Any input or experience? Any other solutions you've gravitated towards?
I'll be doing work in the realm of building strategies for a client's web presence, from web development to marketing, for small organizations.
Thanks in advance!
