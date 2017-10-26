Sticky buttons on iPhone X - best practice
2 hours ago from Adi Didi Inbar, Product designer
What do you think will be the best practice to deal with full width sticky buttons on iPhone X (buttons that stick to the bottom of the screen above the content): - Add margins? - Make the button longer and add apple home button above it? - Other idea for best practice? please share
Thanks
