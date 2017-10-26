Startup Design Flow (Jira + Sketch + InVision + Zeplin)

How do you work with developers? I'm working in a project where I'm the only designer and we are using Jira to do the sprints and track our tasks.

I design everything using Sketch and I do it like this:

  • Create a Page for each "section" that we are going to have (ie. Home, Products, Detail, etc)

  • Create an Artboard for each "state" (Dashboard, Element hover, Element selected, etc) and each "size" (1.25x, Desktop, Tablet, Mobile)

Then I want to share everything using InVision but here's where I get to the first problem. To do the Sketch + InVision integration I will need to have a file for each "size" that I want (right?). I think that with Sketch Libraries this is going to be "easy", but still, not sure if this is the best approach.

I send all the views to Zeplin so developers could have the specs and I post the link to Zeplin on Jira.

This is my current flow, do you do something similar or there's something I'm doing different?