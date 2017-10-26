Startup Design Flow (Jira + Sketch + InVision + Zeplin)

How do you work with developers? I'm working in a project where I'm the only designer and we are using Jira to do the sprints and track our tasks.

I design everything using Sketch and I do it like this:

Create a Page for each "section" that we are going to have (ie. Home, Products, Detail, etc)

Create an Artboard for each "state" (Dashboard, Element hover, Element selected, etc) and each "size" (1.25x, Desktop, Tablet, Mobile)

Then I want to share everything using InVision but here's where I get to the first problem. To do the Sketch + InVision integration I will need to have a file for each "size" that I want (right?). I think that with Sketch Libraries this is going to be "easy", but still, not sure if this is the best approach.

I send all the views to Zeplin so developers could have the specs and I post the link to Zeplin on Jira.

This is my current flow, do you do something similar or there's something I'm doing different?