2 comments

  • Ryan MorrisonRyan Morrison, 1 hour ago

    Hey DN!

    We launched Interactions 2.0 yesterday, and we see this launch as a milestone in modern web design.

    Over the years we've seen the rise and fall of how fun it was building for the web. Geocities, Adobe Flex Builder, Flash and Bootstrap were tools that made building for the web fun and expressive. Painting this story of creating for the web with Webflow IX2 felt like the best way to talk about Interactions 2.0, and what it means to us.

    1 point
    • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 2 minutes ago

      So good! You guys planning to implement pseudo elements and descendant selectors any time soon? These two things, IMO, would increase the code quality by a massive amount

      0 points