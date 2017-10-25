Bring the web back to life. — Webflow (webflow.com)
1 hour ago from Ryan Morrison, Designer at Webflow
1 hour ago from Ryan Morrison, Designer at Webflow
Hey DN!
We launched Interactions 2.0 yesterday, and we see this launch as a milestone in modern web design.
Over the years we've seen the rise and fall of how fun it was building for the web. Geocities, Adobe Flex Builder, Flash and Bootstrap were tools that made building for the web fun and expressive. Painting this story of creating for the web with Webflow IX2 felt like the best way to talk about Interactions 2.0, and what it means to us.
So good! You guys planning to implement pseudo elements and descendant selectors any time soon? These two things, IMO, would increase the code quality by a massive amount
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now