Best practices for SVG icons

Hey kids, I'm deep into exploring best practices for SVG (and not only) icons and have a very tempting question about the best way to align icons to other objects on the page.

I noticed that there are two ways to design an icon, you start with the canvas for it (16px, 24px, 36px) and then either include the canvas in the final export or don't.

Let's say you design something in 36px, you then export your icon without the 36x36px canvas around it. You icon might have slightly different dimensions — it can be 32x36px or maybe 34x30px.

The other way is to keep the canvas so the output is 36x36px icon no matter what's going on inside.

My gut tells me it's better to go the second route (that's what I've been doing all along) but I don't have any concrete arguments for it. Would love to hear folks who have more experience with designing the icons.