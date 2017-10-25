InVision Design System Manager + Brand.ai Joins InVision (invisionapp.com)
1 hour ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
1 hour ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
Hey folks- two new related announcements to share hot off (and complimentary to) the Studio reveal last week. Here are the updates in a nutshell:
Ehud and his team are phenomenal. If you’ve ever had the privilege of interacting with them in the past you’ll know just how hardworking and attuned to this space they truly are. Excited to be working together with this team moving forward. Speaking of which they’ve already been hard at work cranking on something very near and dear to all our hearts…
DSM is the result of taking the powerful Brand.ai product, integrating it with the core InVision platform, and expanding its scope and ability within the context of the broader design team. Practically speaking this means it is possible to create, update, and maintain your Design System via:
DSM works both internally (managing assets, symbols, colors, code, etc within context of your design tool) and also externally (easily generating a rich shareable web portal). Want to make your system public for all to consume? DSM makes that turnkey. Available December 2017.
As always, will do our best to answer your questions in the comments. Peace! :)
Ya'll are crushing it.
Will there be a way to import/convert a sketch library into something that can be managed with DSM? Working on some stuff now, but don't want to have to redo the library/system. Maybe thats an easily solution already. Just a thought. This looks awesome.
Evan, you'll be able to import anything from Sketch into DSM. So if you're working on setting up a system in Sketch, keep going :) You'll be able to bring it all into DSM!
I can't think of a better team to join InVision. Ehud and his squad know the ins and outs of design system libraries better than anyone else.
Congratulations! Can't wait to try it out :)
This is an exciting time, but also a frustrating one. Upgrading or changing a workflow or tool set isn't as easy as upgrading a car or a phone (to say nothing of corporate politics or large teams.)
A lot of us I think are getting used to a diaspora of tool + tool + tool (for better or worse) while Invision looks to draw us in with an Adobe Design Suite alternative, which of course, we know the follies of such a software monopoly. Are we ready for that again?
So will that be part of the regular enterprise team account or is it gonna cost us extra $$$?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now