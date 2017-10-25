7 comments

  • Stephen OlmsteadStephen Olmstead, 1 hour ago

    Hey folks- two new related announcements to share hot off (and complimentary to) the Studio reveal last week. Here are the updates in a nutshell:

    Brand.ai team has joined InVision

    Brand.ai team has joined InVision

    Ehud and his team are phenomenal. If you’ve ever had the privilege of interacting with them in the past you’ll know just how hardworking and attuned to this space they truly are. Excited to be working together with this team moving forward. Speaking of which they’ve already been hard at work cranking on something very near and dear to all our hearts…

    InVision Design System Manager (DSM)

    InVision Design System Manager

    DSM is the result of taking the powerful Brand.ai product, integrating it with the core InVision platform, and expanding its scope and ability within the context of the broader design team. Practically speaking this means it is possible to create, update, and maintain your Design System via:

    • Web via InVision account
    • Sketch via plugin
    • InVision Studio via native implementation

    DSM works both internally (managing assets, symbols, colors, code, etc within context of your design tool) and also externally (easily generating a rich shareable web portal). Want to make your system public for all to consume? DSM makes that turnkey. Available December 2017.

    As always, will do our best to answer your questions in the comments. Peace! :)

    13 points
    • Christopher DavisChristopher Davis, 1 hour ago

      Ya'll are crushing it.

      5 points
    • Evan Place, 11 minutes ago

      Will there be a way to import/convert a sketch library into something that can be managed with DSM? Working on some stuff now, but don't want to have to redo the library/system. Maybe thats an easily solution already. Just a thought. This looks awesome.

      0 points
      • Payam Rajabi, a minute ago

        Evan, you'll be able to import anything from Sketch into DSM. So if you're working on setting up a system in Sketch, keep going :) You'll be able to bring it all into DSM!

        0 points
  • Jon MooreJon Moore, 40 minutes ago

    I can't think of a better team to join InVision. Ehud and his squad know the ins and outs of design system libraries better than anyone else.

    Congratulations! Can't wait to try it out :)

    6 points
  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 27 minutes ago

    This is an exciting time, but also a frustrating one. Upgrading or changing a workflow or tool set isn't as easy as upgrading a car or a phone (to say nothing of corporate politics or large teams.)

    A lot of us I think are getting used to a diaspora of tool + tool + tool (for better or worse) while Invision looks to draw us in with an Adobe Design Suite alternative, which of course, we know the follies of such a software monopoly. Are we ready for that again?

    2 points
  • Timo Nagel, 2 minutes ago

    So will that be part of the regular enterprise team account or is it gonna cost us extra $$$?

    0 points