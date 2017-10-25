2 comments

  Jeremy Swinnen

    My little studio, Matter, turns one today! Figured it's the perfect time for a realign. I've grown a lot over the past few years and, in my opinion, this design really shows that. Very interested in what you guys think!

    Gaël P

      quick subjective feedback:

      Overall I liked it, the hover animation on the contact button are very pleasing for some reason.

      • Unless you really (really) want to do more work in real estate, I'd remove one of the two projects (ok I'll name the one: Immo Brown). It just seem like you have less to say about it (only about identity).
      • While looking at individual images I wished they had captions because I couldn't always understand what the page/screen was about.
      • I was looking for the works menu and did't think to click the logo right away.
      • Profile link in profile goes to profile where the profile link goes to… (loop)

      again subjective feedback, test with others

