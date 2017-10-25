New Portfolio: Matter (madebymatter.co)
2 hours ago from Jeremy Swinnen, Product Designer at Matter
My little studio, Matter, turns one today! Figured it's the perfect time for a realign. I've grown a lot over the past few years and, in my opinion, this design really shows that. Very interested in what you guys think!
quick subjective feedback:
Overall I liked it, the hover animation on the contact button are very pleasing for some reason.
again subjective feedback, test with others
