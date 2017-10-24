1 comment
Chrystalla Pieri, 38 minutes ago
Hey all :) We just launched a free Halloween Icon set and sharing with you so you can use them in your next Halloween design project. The icon set comes in two styles, icons & stickers and is compatible for Sketch and Illustrator. Hope you like :)
