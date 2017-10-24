2 comments

  • Dominik LevitskyDominik Levitsky, 9 hours ago

    Hey! Just wanted to share what we were working on the last few months. Our latest addition to FontBase is Collect. With Collect, you can activate any Google fonts in just a single click. As simply as using and activating a local font.

    And the second thing that we added is the much requested grouping by font family. So now when clicking on a family, a Specimen page will open, showing all the styles from the selected family.

    Looking forward for any feedback and comments that you have!

    Psssst. And also, just for DN a coupon code for one free month of FontBase Awesome: FBLOVEDN

    1 point
    • STUPIDkid .coSTUPIDkid .co, 1 minute ago

      Amazing! i have been using Fontbase since it was first released for mac (but following since it was released for windows). thanks for making something so rad.

      0 points