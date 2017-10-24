Collect by FontBase — Use Google fonts in a single click (fontba.se)
10 hours ago from Dominik Levitsky, Designer & Developer
10 hours ago from Dominik Levitsky, Designer & Developer
Hey! Just wanted to share what we were working on the last few months. Our latest addition to FontBase is Collect. With Collect, you can activate any Google fonts in just a single click. As simply as using and activating a local font.
And the second thing that we added is the much requested grouping by font family. So now when clicking on a family, a Specimen page will open, showing all the styles from the selected family.
Looking forward for any feedback and comments that you have!
Psssst. And also, just for DN a coupon code for one free month of FontBase Awesome: FBLOVEDN
Amazing! i have been using Fontbase since it was first released for mac (but following since it was released for windows). thanks for making something so rad.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now