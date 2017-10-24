Interactions 2.0 (webflow.com)
1 hour ago from Gadzhi Kharkharov, Designer at Webflow
Hey, DN folks!
I’m excited to share what the team here at Webflow has been working on recently. Today marks the initial release of Interactions 2.0 — a completely visual way to build amazing animations and interactions for the web — which we’ve been researching, building, and testing over the past year.
That's impressive! Great way to demo the options too.
High five Webflow
That's amazing! Waited for this so long :)
Q: Is there any way to use a different interaction (or block current one) for mobile/tablet/desktop view?
Yes, now you can apply different interactions (or disable an existing one) per each media query.
Very tight! Performance is great too
