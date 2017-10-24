6 comments

  • Gadzhi KharkharovGadzhi Kharkharov, 1 hour ago

    Hey, DN folks!

    I’m excited to share what the team here at Webflow has been working on recently. Today marks the initial release of Interactions 2.0 — a completely visual way to build amazing animations and interactions for the web — which we’ve been researching, building, and testing over the past year.

  • James Young, 6 minutes ago

    That's impressive! Great way to demo the options too.

  • G BowdenG Bowden, a minute ago

    High five Webflow

  • D o mD o m, 3 minutes ago

    That's amazing! Waited for this so long :)

    Q: Is there any way to use a different interaction (or block current one) for mobile/tablet/desktop view?

  • Sam Frost, 1 minute ago

    Very tight! Performance is great too

