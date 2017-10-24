Anyone else is tired of these types of comments?
4 hours ago from Parvez S, UI/UX Designer
4 hours ago from Parvez S, UI/UX Designer
Almost as much as I'm tired of posts complaining about them.
Awesome post! Keep up the great job!
Please check my work! http://nobodycares.com
I'm tired of design projects being called "works".
Very
you're not alone
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now