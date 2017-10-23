Thoughts on the Dropbox redesign? (dropbox.com)
11 hours ago from jfm l, illustration & design freelance
11 hours ago from jfm l, illustration & design freelance
We had a huge thread on this already.
Not a fan of the color palette.
Can someone get me a screenshot of the app icon? People have feelings about it but I don't use dropbox …
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now