I'm using Design Thinking to get an internship: Your quick feedback is (again) much appreciated

Hey DN!

17 days ago I got much appreciated constructive feedback from you here on DN. Now I have a version 2.0 ready: http://ineedaninternship.design/

Let me know what you think!

Process: Since mid September I have been through an empathy phase where I reached out, got insights, defined, build a hi-fi prototype, reached out again (also here on DN), got feedback, refined design principles, made a refined version – and now I’m here.

What I have been working on: - Whole narrative around my internship-period: what can I offer, what are my intentions, who am I - Video on front- and about page as dynamic media supporting the whole narrative - Unfolding works in articles with “challenge”, “process”, and “learnings” - Less rigid Design Thinking mindset, more inspired by it and making it fit for my project - Cleaning

Again: I'm very open to inputs. Thank you for your time! My change-log can be found on my GitHub here: https://github.com/Hoejfeldt/ineedaninternship

All the best, Frederik