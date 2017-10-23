An Interview with Award Winning Art Director — Lorenzo Bocchi (blog.productdisrupt.com)
2 hours ago from Darshan Gajara, Product Designer – darshangajara.com
2 hours ago from Darshan Gajara, Product Designer – darshangajara.com
nice i'm new here can you guide me how can use this website ?
Sure Hannah.
Welcome aboard! To start off, you could browse the stories on the homepage and opt to upvote and/or comment depending upon your interest. Most of the articles here also contain external links.
You'll also see various badges assigned to stories, those are to categories the content.
Once you start exploring, you'll learn for yourself.
Happy DN-ing!
Darshan i need help how can use designernews.co website .. post something or Ask Question etc,
how can post on designernews.co .? as you post on top.
Yes Hannah, I just explained about using designernews.co.
I guess, new users can't post to the community. You'll only be able to post something once you're a week old on the platform. Till then you can just explore, upvote and comment.
Thanks for this information. you really nice person
Happy to help :)
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now