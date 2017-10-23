Good monitor for Design 2018

I've been struggling recently to find a good monitor for my 15' macbook pro 2017.

Probably I will get the LG Ultrafine 5k, but I definitely hate that it only has USB-C / Thunderbolt connections. I don't know if you can connect a console for casual gaming with some #donglelife. Also heard it has a lot of problems..

I was looking at a 4k LG 27UD88-W (https://www.amazon.com/LG-Electronics-27UD88-W-LED-Lit-Monitor/dp/B01CDYB0QS)

Also has terrible reviews but better connectivity.

I'm looking for something that has:

  • Good color accuracy (colors similar to mbpr)
  • HDMI Ports
  • USB-C / Thunderbolt 3
  • UBS 3
  • Large: 27' or more
  • Slim bezels
  • Vesa mount support (I rock a dual monitor stand)

Any recommendations?

  John P

    Just gonna say if you get a decent quality Dell you wont regret it.

  Mick N

    What about the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K Monitor: U2718Q?

    It seems to closely match what you're after. Tiny bezel, lots of ports (although no USB-C/Thunderbolt), VESA compliant

  Aubrey Johnson

    I've been using the LG Ultrafine 5k since May and it has had zero issues. It is an excellent monitor with razor sharp quality and excellent colors.

    I was skeptical to ditch my 5k iMac and get the Ultrafine + MBP but I've had no regrets.

    I'm pretty sure that you cannot run a console on it though. That'd be awesome if you could.

  Jonas Lindeberg

    Since you mention 2018 in the title, rumor has it that Apple is launching new Mac Pro's together with Pro Displays in June-July 2018... But maybe way too late for you :)

    I can't say anything about the LG monitor in question, but I've always been happy with Eizo for color accuracy in the past. Maybe worth a chance.

    https://daringfireball.net/2017/04/the_mac_pro_lives

