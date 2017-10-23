Good monitor for Design 2018
2 hours ago from Lucian .es, Product Designer
I've been struggling recently to find a good monitor for my 15' macbook pro 2017.
Probably I will get the LG Ultrafine 5k, but I definitely hate that it only has USB-C / Thunderbolt connections. I don't know if you can connect a console for casual gaming with some #donglelife. Also heard it has a lot of problems..
I was looking at a 4k LG 27UD88-W (https://www.amazon.com/LG-Electronics-27UD88-W-LED-Lit-Monitor/dp/B01CDYB0QS)
Also has terrible reviews but better connectivity.
I'm looking for something that has:
- Good color accuracy (colors similar to mbpr)
- HDMI Ports
- USB-C / Thunderbolt 3
- UBS 3
- Large: 27' or more
- Slim bezels
- Vesa mount support (I rock a dual monitor stand)
Any recommendations?
