Good monitor for Design 2018

I've been struggling recently to find a good monitor for my 15' macbook pro 2017.

Probably I will get the LG Ultrafine 5k, but I definitely hate that it only has USB-C / Thunderbolt connections. I don't know if you can connect a console for casual gaming with some #donglelife. Also heard it has a lot of problems..

I was looking at a 4k LG 27UD88-W (https://www.amazon.com/LG-Electronics-27UD88-W-LED-Lit-Monitor/dp/B01CDYB0QS)

Also has terrible reviews but better connectivity.

I'm looking for something that has:

Good color accuracy (colors similar to mbpr)

HDMI Ports

USB-C / Thunderbolt 3

UBS 3

Large: 27' or more

Slim bezels

Vesa mount support (I rock a dual monitor stand)

Any recommendations?