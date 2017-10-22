What do you use to build landing pages?
10 hours ago from Ricky Lyman, Lyman Creative
With so many options available to build landing pages, I'm curious what people and companies are using most often, and why.
10 hours ago from Ricky Lyman, Lyman Creative
With so many options available to build landing pages, I'm curious what people and companies are using most often, and why.
Text editor, Photoshop, FTP client.
Sublime text, PaintShop Pro, Firefox, Total Commander or Commander One (to sync remote files), github for version control.
Sublime text.
HTML, CSS and JavaScript
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now