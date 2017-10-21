What is the perf laptop for switching from OS X to Windows?
18 hours ago from Nikita Treptsov, Art Director at Look At Media
I'm using Apple for almost a decade, but I'm thinking of switching to Windows. The reason is simple, the price of the Apple products and news around Invision Studio. So there is a chance that you can switch from Sketch to Studio and from OS X to Windows.
I've started looking at all the non-Apple laptops. There are lots of them. Need a hand, any suggestions on what is the best option?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now