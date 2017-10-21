What is the perf laptop for switching from OS X to Windows?

I'm using Apple for almost a decade, but I'm thinking of switching to Windows. The reason is simple, the price of the Apple products and news around Invision Studio. So there is a chance that you can switch from Sketch to Studio and from OS X to Windows.

I've started looking at all the non-Apple laptops. There are lots of them. Need a hand, any suggestions on what is the best option?