Sketch symbol transform
12 hours ago from Florian Butour, Product Designer
Hi !
As magic mirror isn't working anymore on lastest sketch version I would like to find an alternative. I was thinking about a plugin or update able to transform symbols. it also could be interesting for 3D mockup.
What do you think ?
