Sketch symbol transform

12 hours ago from , Product Designer

Hi !

As magic mirror isn't working anymore on lastest sketch version I would like to find an alternative. I was thinking about a plugin or update able to transform symbols. it also could be interesting for 3D mockup.

What do you think ?

  • James TangJames Tang, 1 hour ago

    We are still actively developing for MM and have just released some updates for 47 and 47.1. can you describe a bit more on the issue you're encountering? A sample file will be even better, thanks !

    Can you send us an email to support@magicsketch.io?

