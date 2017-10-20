1 comment

  • Rob GillRob Gill, 14 hours ago

    If you've been waiting to migrate to the latest Sketch feature, Libraries, and you don't want to do what I did (which was manually switch each individual symbol for 6 hours on an existing project just to split out my file)! :'(

    Check out this plug-in that does it for you! Now is the time to finally use Sketch Libraries on that existing project!

