Symbol Swapper Plugin (THANK GOD!) (github.com)
16 hours ago from Rob Gill, UX Manager at Perform
If you've been waiting to migrate to the latest Sketch feature, Libraries, and you don't want to do what I did (which was manually switch each individual symbol for 6 hours on an existing project just to split out my file)! :'(
Check out this plug-in that does it for you! Now is the time to finally use Sketch Libraries on that existing project!
