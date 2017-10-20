Swift VS Framer

21 hours ago from , Designer

I had learnt a bit of swift and found it quite easy to pick up, it made me think why more people don't use it to prototype with. I like the idea of Framer and have tried a couple of projects using it but to create anything that is slightly more complex you need to know coffee script, even though it's a simplified version of other languages swift still seems to make more sense.

For swift theres a lot of documentation available (also just saw updated version of designcode.io) and Xcode is now free! Would be great to here what people think.

  • Darrell HanleyDarrell Hanley, 6 hours ago

    I think designers would be more likely to learn Javascript and its various interpretations (coffeescript, typescript) than they would learn Swift, hence why I think Framer moved forward with coffeescript. It would have been a harder lift, I feel, to explain to designers the swift language prior to them being able to prototype with it, even if it's a more capable language than coffeescript.

    Perhaps, if you prefer Swift you should try prototyping using Xcode's storyboard feature.

