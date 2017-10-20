How do you explain what a designer does to a developer?

I have a bit of a recurring issue at my current job where a few (not all!) developers don't seem to have much appreciation for design, and I'm trying to find the best way to explain the value of design to them - in their language.

An example of this is as follows: One developer has coded an interaction in one of our apps which they believe solved a problem.

I don't want to discourage everyone being involved in problem solving, but what they have created is a confusing experience, and once I pointed it out to them, they agreed that the interaction should have gone through the design team first.

This is a semi-frequent occurrence, and I feel that it comes down to me not having explained what it is I do very well. They still seem to feel that I colour in boxes and choose colours. (slight exaggeration, but you get my point)

Any help would be appreciated.