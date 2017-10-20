Adobe Cloud CC price increase

  • Creative Cloud for Individual Single App plans will experience a 5% increase to $20.99 per month from $19.99 per month or $1 per month
  • Creative Cloud for Individual All Apps plans will experience a 6% increase to $52.99 per month from $49.99 per month or $3 per month
  • Creative Cloud for Teams All App plans will experience a 14% increase to $79.99 per month from $69.99 per month or $10 per month

Source: Adobe