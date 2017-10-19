Apple iOS 11 Text Styles for Sketch

I'm creating a native design system for iOS, not like what Apple put on their site, something that's much more foundational and customizable. First step was the typography. I created a text style for each text type with every variation of color and alignment. This way when the devs pull it up in Zeplin or a similar tool, you can import your text styles into the styleguide and the dev will easily know which UIFontTextStyle to use.

Question, is this useful to anyone? Download from drive here