Apple iOS 11 Text Styles for Sketch
12 hours ago from Alex Hoffman, Product Designer
I'm creating a native design system for iOS, not like what Apple put on their site, something that's much more foundational and customizable. First step was the typography. I created a text style for each text type with every variation of color and alignment. This way when the devs pull it up in Zeplin or a similar tool, you can import your text styles into the styleguide and the dev will easily know which UIFontTextStyle to use.
Question, is this useful to anyone? Download from drive here
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now