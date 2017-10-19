Coda — It’s a new day for docs (coda.io)
2 hours ago from Maxwell Lind, Community Manager at Designer News
2 hours ago from Maxwell Lind, Community Manager at Designer News
This looks fantastic! I enjoyed Airtable, Dropbox paper and notation but just the fact that they were not core pieces of software (in my case google drive or mail) made it difficult to remember them and keep them. I hope it's different in this case.
Hmm... I wonder how Panic will respond to this name.
Product looks cool though. Reminds me of some of the stuff Jupyter Notebook and Dropbox Paper are doing.
Hey, thanks for posting Maxwell! Super excited to finally be able to talk about this. I worked on the website so if you have feedback, would love to hear it!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now