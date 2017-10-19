3 comments

  Owen McFadzen

    This looks fantastic! I enjoyed Airtable, Dropbox paper and notation but just the fact that they were not core pieces of software (in my case google drive or mail) made it difficult to remember them and keep them. I hope it's different in this case.

  Alex Chan

    Hmm... I wonder how Panic will respond to this name.

    Product looks cool though. Reminds me of some of the stuff Jupyter Notebook and Dropbox Paper are doing.

  Jeremy Olson

    Hey, thanks for posting Maxwell! Super excited to finally be able to talk about this. I worked on the website so if you have feedback, would love to hear it!

