Now that iOS 11 is a month old, what AR apps are you actually using?
5 hours ago from Jared Krause, Senior Art Director @VML
I downloaded and played with dozens of augmented reality apps when the ARKit hype train hit, but I've since deleted every single of them off of my phone.
The novelty of AR was fun for a few minutes, but has anyone found a practical AR app they frequently use (and come back to)?
