Adobe XD 1.0
3 hours ago from Demian Borba, Strategic Development Manager for Adobe XD
So happy with this: https://blogs.adobe.com/creativecloud/welcome-adobe-xd-cc/ … #AdobeXD 1.0 is here. Built by great people in collaboration with an amazing community. Please keep sending your feedback. On behalf of the whole XD team: thank you guys!
