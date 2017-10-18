How do you organize your folders and files for design projects?

I work on design projects at university and for private use. Currently I'm saving my sketch and framer files in a chronologically folder system on my dropbox. But I'm not quite happy.

How do you organize your design files? Do you use abstract or similar tools?

  • Zsolt Istvan, 4 minutes ago

    The structure for me looks something like this

    • 00 Pitch
    • 01 IA and UX
    • 02 Design
    • 03 Development
    • 04 Project management
    • 05 From client
  • Khurram Butt, 4 minutes ago

    Using Abstract but i save my files after 15 days in our companies shared folders.

  • Thanasis RigThanasis Rig, a minute ago

    I also would like to know how other designers approach this problem! But from a folder structure point of view!

