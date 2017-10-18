1 comment

  • Stephen OlmsteadStephen Olmstead, 8 minutes ago

    Hey DN friends- I’m beyond excited to share the announcement of our future-focused, screen design tool: InVision Studio. After nearly two years of development by a dedicated team of 40+, it’s safe to say that Studio has been one of our largest, longest, and most intense undertakings to date. Every facet of the tool has been meticulously and lovingly crafted for designers by designers.

    Here are a few of the guiding objectives that have driven the maturation of InVision Studio into the full-blown, modern screen design tool we’re announcing today. We wanted to…

    • Fix disconnected design workflows by unifying many separate functions under one tool
    • Focus on supporting adaptive, intelligent layouts to fully embrace responsive design
    • Incorporate both rapid prototyping and advanced animations natively in one tool
    • Make design systems native and easier to update as a single source of truth for teams
    • Build on top of our existing cloud-based workflow for frictionless real-time collaboration and feedback
    • Provide best-in-class desktop solutions for both Mac and Windows
    • Grow an extensive third-party app ecosystem through an open platform and storefront

    InVision Studio

    We’ve been using Studio internally for some time now and its completely changed the way we work; we can’t wait to get it into your hands! We’ll be hosting a series of live events in New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Berlin, and Amsterdam beginning next week and leading up to launch. We’ll also be post a host of examples and videos so that you can see Studio in action prior to release.

    If you have any questions at all feel free to drop them in the comments here and we’ll do our best to answer and bring clarity wherever possible. Looking forward to kicking of this journey together with you all 2018!

    2 points