Introducing InVision Studio (invisionapp.com)
9 minutes ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
9 minutes ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
Here are a few of the guiding objectives that have driven the maturation of InVision Studio into the full-blown, modern screen design tool we’re announcing today. We wanted to…
We’ve been using Studio internally for some time now and its completely changed the way we work; we can’t wait to get it into your hands! We’ll be hosting a series of live events in New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Berlin, and Amsterdam beginning next week and leading up to launch. We’ll also be post a host of examples and videos so that you can see Studio in action prior to release.
If you have any questions at all feel free to drop them in the comments here and we’ll do our best to answer and bring clarity wherever possible. Looking forward to kicking of this journey together with you all 2018!
