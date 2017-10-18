New Ebay Logo Color System (form-and.com)
5 hours ago from Vlad Solomakha, Desiigner
Brands are slowly morphing into one lmao.
Reminds me of Spotify and Dropbox. I guess that's a growing trend now.
Jesus Christ.
So they changed the logo to one color? How much did they get paid?
"Designing moments of perfect"... After looking at it, the phrase should be "Hey Millennials! Step up your Insta Game with Ebay"
