Should dropdown menu's open on hover?

So, I was just looking at the new Dropbox site , thinking: "Why do I have to click on the arrows to open the drop down menu's?" My second thought was, well hover doesn't work very well on mobile devices.... .

The dropdown on hover is like one of the first navigation patterns I learned back in the day but maybe it's time to help change the world and adapt the 'click/touch to open' method.

What does DN think? Stick with hover or go with the click?