Should dropdown menu's open on hover?

7 hours ago from , COO at Studio Projectie

So, I was just looking at the new Dropbox site , thinking: "Why do I have to click on the arrows to open the drop down menu's?" My second thought was, well hover doesn't work very well on mobile devices.... .

The dropdown on hover is like one of the first navigation patterns I learned back in the day but maybe it's time to help change the world and adapt the 'click/touch to open' method.

What does DN think? Stick with hover or go with the click?

  • Christian BehrensChristian Behrens, 3 minutes ago

    No, they shouldn't.

  • Dakoda Reid, a minute ago

    Hovering as a means to access dropdown content is poor for accessibility. Like on touch devices, try navigating without being able to hover like using tab/arrows on a desktop/laptop or try using a voiceover tool like TalkBack. Actually very difficult.

  • Nic TrentNic Trent, a minute ago

    Here on DN, the ”...” opens on hover. I find it more convenient to view a dropdown on hover.

    Clicking is an actual commitment from a user, but a hover is a bit easier and a good way to introduce more info. If the menu contains tons of info and obscures a lot of content, perhaps click to reveal is the best choice... “you're the designer”. Ha!

    Also, hover and touch can both work the same on mobile devices.

  • Jordan LittleJordan Little, 20 minutes ago

    I think it's less a global convention and more of an app-scoped pattern.

    Facebook for example subscribes to click-to-open, but they have one area in their Events section that has an on-hover dropdown. It's pretty jarring.

    If your app has a lot of menus, then on-hover may save the user countless clicks. My dentist's software, I noticed, had large icons that, when hovered, displayed a giant menu. Seemed perfect for the situation.

    Personally, activating panels on-hover doesn't make as much intuitive sense as on-click. Typically items in a dropdown menu are contextual, supplementary, or tools – all of which require user intent to discover. An errant hover does not convey enough intent for me to think the user wants to see what's behind the little down-arrow. A click does.

    Consistency either way is probably the best bet.

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 4 minutes ago

    Menus. No apostrophe. Please. For the sake of my sanity.

