56 Confirmation Bias, Psychology principles in UX, Visual perception, UX rules in Conversational UI and more in the latest issue (cognitiveuxd.com)1 hour ago from Norbi Gaal, Head of Product Design @intellyoLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now