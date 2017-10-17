LIVE: Learn React & Next.js | Building a landing page from scratch

Hey DN, I swear this is the last time I'm posting about this. I'll be streaming today at 4PM EST and starting the process of turning a design into a landing page with React & Next.js

Tune in at https://www.twitch.tv/creatorsneverxx and follow along from setup to debugging. I also like questions and interacting with the community, so feel free to ask me anything.

We started yesterday but had some technical difficulties with streaming. Today is the real day. Shout out to everyone who showed up yesterday.