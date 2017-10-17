Introducing FlowMapp.com (flowmapp.com)
2 hours ago from Andrey Kovalev, Head of Design — FlowMapp
2 hours ago from Andrey Kovalev, Head of Design — FlowMapp
Hey guys! We have created a new tool for planning and organize web development process. FlowMapp allows you to aggregate project requirements using a visual sitemap. If you are tired of various tables, docs, and mindmaps for website planning, then this is what you need. We have a free plan, you can try all the functionality, limited to only the number of projects and account disc space.
I've been looking for an app like this for a while now. Gonna check it out and share with my team!
You are welcome! I would happy to get some feedback.
This looks great, really awesome concept, could totally use something like this. My only beef is this really seems ideal for marketing, ecommerce and portfolio sites. Do you plan on adding different page covers or the ability to upload custom page covers?
Edit: congrats on the launch, design looks superb!
Thanks! we will constantly increase the number of covers. You can write what covers you are the most need.
Awesome, I'll be sure to follow along. We're building a suite of enterprise digital products. So screens like dashboards, list views, tables, forms, accounts, etc.
Great site, and interesting tool. I still feel like a lot of these various UI/UX tools should be aggregated into one tool though.
Look at Figma, prototyping is built in right alongside design. It seems like a sitemap is another feature that should just live alongside the design and prototyping, and not be siloed out into different tools.
It's like what happened to Trello where their primary feature and selling point is now just one of many features on other services.
I really appreciate your feedback, thank you!
Looks great. Although, doesn't bring in enough unique value though to justify adding yet another subscription to the toolkit. Would be great though if it could integrate with other tools like Jira, InVision, Google Drive etc. so that it bring it all together instead of being another isolated environment that does it "all".
Thanks for the feedback! It's on our way.
Looks great, going to have a proper look at this. Quick question though, how do you edit a page name once its created?
Hi! You need to open the page-card (click on page you need), there you can edit it by clicking twice on the page name.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now