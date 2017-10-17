$2k for streaming machine. Is it worth the investment? [entrepreneurs]

2 hours ago from , Digital Product Designer @FAD

Hei DN. This is my first post here so be cool. Or else. The question is relevant because I want to stream when designing/coding.

So i'm addressing to people who have a background in social media/marketing. Is it worth the investment to gather audience and monetise it afterwards? I already have a YouTube channel with 1.2k subscribers which I've gained pretty quickly, so there is for SURE a demand for educational content. What do you think? Would you watch a dude's stream designing? (planning to get professional gear like cameras, mics, etc)

EDIT: My YT channel link: https://www.youtube.com/c/adrianstefan (didn't want to look like I'm promoting myself)

2 comments

  • Ismael Branco, 6 minutes ago

    Sure you can stream, been doing that for some time, and the experience is overwhelming. Really fantastic.

    About the 2k$, you can get it a lot cheaper. My pc cost me about 900$ + monitor 300$, plus camera and mic 100$. And i can run AI, PS, AE, IN at the same time im streaming. Look for a lot of RAM memory card.

    GL with that and you can also put your youtube channel in here for us :)

    1 point
    • Adrian Manea, a minute ago

      Thanks for the reply! I've attached the link to the original post.

      Would you mind providing your stream channel link? Have you had some reasonable donations/monetisation so far? Really glad to hear about your positive experience :) motivating me to do so.

      0 points