$2k for streaming machine. Is it worth the investment? [entrepreneurs]

Hei DN. This is my first post here so be cool. Or else. The question is relevant because I want to stream when designing/coding.

So i'm addressing to people who have a background in social media/marketing. Is it worth the investment to gather audience and monetise it afterwards? I already have a YouTube channel with 1.2k subscribers which I've gained pretty quickly, so there is for SURE a demand for educational content. What do you think? Would you watch a dude's stream designing? (planning to get professional gear like cameras, mics, etc)

EDIT: My YT channel link: https://www.youtube.com/c/adrianstefan (didn't want to look like I'm promoting myself)