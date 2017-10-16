Sketch library question for ya
10 hours ago from Josh Head, Lead Product Designer
Is there a way to manage font color/font weight in the same way we do with symbols? An example being a I have a symbol where I can change every part of it's color. But I can't affect the color of the text at all.
