In Sketch Libraries, is there a way to manage font color/font weight in the same way we do with symbols?

Is there a way to manage font color/font weight in the same way we do with symbols? An example being a I have a symbol where I can change every part of it's color. But I can't affect the color of the text at all.

  • John PeeleJohn Peele, 13 hours ago

    You would have to create a symbol for every color and weight combo that you would need. Then place one of those symbols in your master symbol and use overrides to change the color/weight.

    • Josh Head, 11 hours ago

      thank you.

      • Denis RojcykDenis Rojcyk, 1 hour ago

        I've worked on a couple of large design systems in Sketch, and this is the best way to go right now. Unfortunately not the most convenient one.

        • Sean LesterSean Lester, 1 minute ago

          And don't forget to set them all up as styles first so that if you change colors or fonts down the road that it's simple to update by grabbing every style of x color or n font and changing them, then pushing the update.

