While Apple is taking away buttons, we found a way to add one (medium.com)
1 hour ago from Matt Ronge, Developer
This is effin awesome!
Loving it both in terms of thinking outside the box, and execution. It's things like this that make me excited about work. Top marks guys!
6 months of dev time for one interaction. Many companies would never choose to take such a bold path. I applaud the team for their focus on user privacy as well as their incredibly innovative solution. I'm impressed!
Thank you, this is something we've been worked on for some time as you noted.
We like to cook up crazy ideas like this and then let them simmer, knowing that eventually, we'll find a use for them!
