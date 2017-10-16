3 comments

  • Tom WoodTom Wood, 1 minute ago

    This is effin awesome!

    Loving it both in terms of thinking outside the box, and execution. It's things like this that make me excited about work. Top marks guys!

  • Alex Hazel, 25 minutes ago

    6 months of dev time for one interaction. Many companies would never choose to take such a bold path. I applaud the team for their focus on user privacy as well as their incredibly innovative solution. I'm impressed!

    • Matt RongeMatt Ronge, 23 minutes ago

      Thank you, this is something we've been worked on for some time as you noted.

      We like to cook up crazy ideas like this and then let them simmer, knowing that eventually, we'll find a use for them!

