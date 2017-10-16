1 comment

  • Joshua KaufmanJoshua Kaufman, 6 hours ago

    I'm not usually one for posting yet-another-Medium article, but I found this one compelling. My initial reaction was "this guy got up on the wrong side of the bed" until I read his examples and realised how poor the design was despite them coming from major tech companies.

    It's so easy for designers and, generally, people who work in tech, not to look outside their bubble and talk to real users. The takeaway for me: if you're not watching people use your design and asking them questions along the way, you have no idea how easy/difficult it is to use.

    0 points