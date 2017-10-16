Designer Will Grant outlines where he feels UI design is failing (medium.com)
22 hours ago from Joshua Kaufman, Product Designer
We should have a ‘click-bait’ flair/tag on DN.
"We have failed" was the title of the linked story. How would you have titled this post?
"Some designs aren't very good"
Admittedly it's not very catchy but it's way more accurate than calling 20 years of modern design and all its practitioners failures. because the author has highlighted a few examples of things that are a bit shit.
Don't lower yourself to Medium standards.
Outline the article more clearly.
Perhaps: Designer Will Grant, outlines where he feels UI design is failing.
Thank you for the constructive comment! I've updated the story title.
Click-bait titles are an issue on many sites. Ironically, the solution is better UI design which communicates titles should not be click-bait. ;)
I'm not usually one for posting yet-another-Medium article, but I found this one compelling. My initial reaction was "this guy got up on the wrong side of the bed" until I read his examples and realised how poor the design was despite them coming from major tech companies.
It's so easy for designers and, generally, people who work in tech, not to look outside their bubble and talk to real users. The takeaway for me: if you're not watching people use your design and asking them questions along the way, you have no idea how easy/difficult it is to use.
complacency is a killer. there is a lot of lazy design going on right now. and a lot of really good work too. it seems that we're working through the challenges of what happens when the speed of technology innovation and iteration outpaces societal normalization.
It is harder and harder to find decent content here. I feel like I need to parkour my way to relevant stuff every day.
