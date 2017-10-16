ASK DN: How you design a magazine cover-page layout?
3 hours ago from Neel K
Let's say you got a brief to design a magazine cover page.
- Can you share the overall steps for your design process?
- How you'll approach to make a Layout for the same? Finding images? Typefaces and much more.
- Any thought on how intelligence can be included in various print design softwares?
Basically, I'm trying to understand the workflow of print design software (let's say InDesign, PageMaker) as a part of my thesis project; I'm looking at areas where Machine Learning can play a role of Assistant during designing stuff in various software.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now