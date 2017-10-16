ASK DN: How you design a magazine cover-page layout?

3 hours ago from

Let's say you got a brief to design a magazine cover page.

  1. Can you share the overall steps for your design process?
  2. How you'll approach to make a Layout for the same? Finding images? Typefaces and much more.
  3. Any thought on how intelligence can be included in various print design softwares?

Basically, I'm trying to understand the workflow of print design software (let's say InDesign, PageMaker) as a part of my thesis project; I'm looking at areas where Machine Learning can play a role of Assistant during designing stuff in various software.

3 comments

  • Daniel PapeDaniel Pape, 36 minutes ago

    If you're looking at how machine learning can improve magazine cover design, would it be a good idea to go hang out near a magazine rack for an hour and make a note of which magazines were picked off the shelf and the layouts they use? You can then use that data to optimise the cover design.

    You could even take some existing covers and redesign them yourself, then print them out and put them onto the shelf and make a note of which variant is picked off the shelf, as a multivariant test. You can then use this learning to optimise your algorithm. Tim Ferriss did this for his book The 4 Hour Work Week, he printed off different covers and put them on the shelves of books shops and observed which covers were picked the most.

    1 point
  • Ismael Branco, 2 hours ago

    the only thing you can use machine learning is using some kind of layout generator, or grid system. Also with the design system, let's say, choosing the right type.

    I don't know if i'm helping you with this so, GL :D

    1 point