ASK DN: How you design a magazine cover-page layout?

Let's say you got a brief to design a magazine cover page.

Can you share the overall steps for your design process? How you'll approach to make a Layout for the same? Finding images? Typefaces and much more. Any thought on how intelligence can be included in various print design softwares?

Basically, I'm trying to understand the workflow of print design software (let's say InDesign, PageMaker) as a part of my thesis project; I'm looking at areas where Machine Learning can play a role of Assistant during designing stuff in various software.