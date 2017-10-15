Best time to upload on Dribbble?
10 hours ago from Lucas Debelder
"The best time to post your shot is Monday, 10:00 a.m. CET." on Medium/prototypr
Is this still true?
I came across this Quora article as well but it's a bit outdated.
Also the writer on protypr states "If you can get 50–100 likes in first 2 hours you will be in top 5 at front page this day." ?
