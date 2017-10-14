I Quit Facebook—and You Should, Too (erickarjaluoto.com)
3 hours ago from Eric Karjaluoto, Co-founder at Officehours; Creative Director at smashLAB.
3 hours ago from Eric Karjaluoto, Co-founder at Officehours; Creative Director at smashLAB.
I post this somewhat reluctantly, as it’s not directly design related. That said, the impact this choice has had on my work in the studio is huge. Perhaps it can be helpful. If not, I’m fine with the mods removing it.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now