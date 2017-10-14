Ask DN: What time do you guys want to learn React?
3 hours ago from Dillon Raphael, CREATORS NEVER DIE
I promised not to long ago that I would live stream turning UI designs into React components. Well, now is the time I keep to my word. I'm going to be live coding a landing page from start to finish. You'll learn about my setup, which includes Next.js, Express & more. I'll be answering questions to the best of my ability and showcase how powerful React is for landing pages.
So with all that being said. Can we vote on a time and day the DN community would like to join in on the stream. Especially if you want to see the setup process.
I have everything ready, so I'd like to start sooner than later.
