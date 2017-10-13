Universe Filters: Great Web Design for Everyone (building.onuniverse.com)
1 hour ago from Joseph Cohen, CEO at Universe
Hey folks, I'm new to posting here but think you'd appreciate our latest creation. For some context, Universe is a mobile-first website builder. In less than a minute, anyone can create a site on their iPhone.
Our creation tool has two parts: an automated builder that creates a design for you, and a DIY, Lego-like editor for customizing your site. Up until now, our automated Magic Builder produced one result. But different customers have different personalities, and they want a design that suits them. The challenge is that each customer has a different story, with different needs and different content.
So how do we automatically create beautiful sites for our customers, without resorting to cookie-cutter templates offered by products like Squarespace? Filters are our solution. We pair strong graphic design principles and sharp art direction with an algorithmic engine. We’re able to create a fresh, unique site every time.
Filters are a platform that we'll continue evolve—a sort of sandbox for web design, at scale. Would love your thoughts. You can get the app here.
Joe
