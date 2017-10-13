The Ultimate Designer's Board Game

From the creator of app prototypes you never heard of, here comes the board game that you're never gonna get to play unless you print the downloadable pdf. DESIGNOPOLY the version of Monopoly that every designer is gonna relate with! I even made a made a youtube video

Players pieces not included

If you work at Hasbro or any of the companies that I stole the logos please don’t sue me, this is not a real game and will never be for sale, it’s just for kicks and giggles.